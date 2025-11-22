Pacific Tigers face the CSU Fullerton Titans on 3-game skid

CSU Fullerton Titans (1-4) at Pacific Tigers (1-3) Stockton, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pacific will try to…

CSU Fullerton Titans (1-4) at Pacific Tigers (1-3)

Stockton, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific will try to end its three-game skid when the Tigers take on CSU Fullerton.

Pacific went 15-19 overall with an 8-8 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Tigers shot 40.6% from the field and 28.0% from 3-point range last season.

The Titans are 0-2 on the road. CSU Fullerton gives up 68.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.2 points per game.

