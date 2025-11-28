Pacific hosts Summers and Sacramento State

Sacramento State Hornets (4-4) at Pacific Tigers (5-2) Stockton, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State faces Pacific…

Sacramento State Hornets (4-4) at Pacific Tigers (5-2)

Stockton, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State faces Pacific after Jahni Summers scored 21 points in Sacramento State’s 94-46 victory against the San Francisco State Gators.

The Tigers have gone 2-0 at home. Pacific is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hornets are 0-3 on the road. Sacramento State scores 77.8 points and has outscored opponents by 2.5 points per game.

Pacific’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Sacramento State gives up. Sacramento State has shot at a 42.3% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 39.8% shooting opponents of Pacific have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Ralph is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Tigers. TJ Wainwright is averaging 12.6 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 42.1%.

Prophet Johnson is averaging 16 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.6 steals for the Hornets. Mikey Williams is averaging 13.3 points and 5.5 assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.