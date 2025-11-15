Pacific and Seton Hall to meet in out-of-conference contest

Seton Hall Pirates (2-0) at Pacific Tigers (1-2) Stockton, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pacific and Seton Hall…

Seton Hall Pirates (2-0) at Pacific Tigers (1-2)

Stockton, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific and Seton Hall meet in non-conference action.

Pacific finished 15-19 overall last season while going 8-8 at home. The Tigers allowed opponents to score 66.1 points per game and shoot 39.8% from the field last season.

Seton Hall finished 23-10 overall with an 8-2 record on the road a season ago. The Pirates shot 38.5% from the field and 26.9% from 3-point range last season.

