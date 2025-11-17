P.J. Haggerty scores 25 of 29 after halftime as Kansas State rallies late to edge Tulsa 84-83

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — P.J. Haggerty scored 25 of his 29 points in the second half and Kansas State rallied…

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — P.J. Haggerty scored 25 of his 29 points in the second half and Kansas State rallied from a five-point deficit in the final 49 seconds to beat Tulsa 84-83 on Monday night.

Myles Rigsby hit two foul shots to give Tulsa (3-1) its largest lead at 83-78 with 49 seconds to go. Haggerty hit two free throws and a jumper following a Tulsa turnover to cut it to 83-82 with 31 seconds left.

Khamari McGriff stole the ball from Miles Barnstable and fed Danny Castillo for a go-ahead layup 13 seconds later. Barnstable missed a 3-pointer and David Green missed a jumper in the final 7 seconds for the Golden Hurricane.

McGriff had nine points and Abdi Bashir Jr. scored eight to help the Wildcats (4-0) take a 39-34 lead at halftime. Nine different players had first-half points for Tulsa.

Haggerty made three foul shots and a layup in a 12-3 run and Kansas State led 68-60 with eight minutes left. Tylen Riley scored six in a 16-6 spurt and Tulsa moved in front 76-74 to set the stage for a wild finish.

Haggerty made 9 of 16 shots and 11 of 12 free throws, also grabbing 10 rebounds for K-State. McGriff totaled 13 points and nine rebounds. Castillo scored 12 off the bench and Bashir added 10 points.

Barnstable led Tulsa with 18 points and nine rebounds. Riley and Rigsby both had 12 points and Green scored 11.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.