Owen Dease scores 18 to lead Valparaiso over Western Michigan 84-55

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Owen Dease came off the bench to score 18 and lead Valparaiso over Western Michigan 84-55 on Saturday.

Dease shot 7 for 11, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Beacons (5-2). Mark Brown Jr. added 15 points and Brody Whitaker scored 14.

Trey Lewis led the Broncos (3-5) in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Jalen Griffith had nine points and nine assists.

Valparaiso took the lead with 16:14 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Dease led the team in scoring with 13 points in the first half to help put them up 37-17 at the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

