Osei-Bonsu scores 22 points, Missouri State knocks off Missouri Southern State 88-70

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Michael Osei-Bonsu’s 22 points helped Missouri State defeat Missouri Southern State 88-70 on Tuesday night in…

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Michael Osei-Bonsu’s 22 points helped Missouri State defeat Missouri Southern State 88-70 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Osei-Bonsu added 14 rebounds, five assists, and three blocks for the Bears. Keith Palek III scored 21 points and added six rebounds. Kobi Williams finished with 14 points.

The Lions were led by Tyrone Wright Jr., who finished with 21 points and three blocks. Missouri Southern State also got 14 points and four assists from Jaden Taylor. Colin Ruffin also had nine points and six rebounds.

Osei-Bonsu scored 14 points in the first half and Missouri State went into halftime trailing 43-40. Missouri State turned a seven-point second-half advantage into a 17-point lead with a 12-2 run to make it 76-59 with 6:48 left in the half. Palek scored 12 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.