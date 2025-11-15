Osei-Bonsu leads Missouri State against UT Arlington after 21-point outing

Missouri State Bears (2-1) at UT Arlington Mavericks (2-1) Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -2.5;…

Missouri State Bears (2-1) at UT Arlington Mavericks (2-1)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -2.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State visits UT Arlington after Michael Osei-Bonsu scored 21 points in Missouri State’s 86-85 loss to the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

UT Arlington went 13-18 overall with a 9-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Mavericks averaged 74.3 points per game last season, 14.0 from the free-throw line and 26.1 from 3-point range.

Missouri State finished 9-23 overall last season while going 1-12 on the road. The Bears gave up 70.9 points per game while committing 18.3 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

