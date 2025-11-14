Osei-Bonsu leads Missouri State against UT Arlington after 21-point game

Missouri State Bears (2-1) at UT Arlington Mavericks (2-1) Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State visits…

Missouri State Bears (2-1) at UT Arlington Mavericks (2-1)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State visits UT Arlington after Michael Osei-Bonsu scored 21 points in Missouri State’s 86-85 loss to the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

UT Arlington finished 13-18 overall with a 9-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Mavericks averaged 74.3 points per game while shooting 44.6% from the field and 35.4% from 3-point distance last season.

Missouri State went 0-0 in CUSA action and 1-12 on the road a season ago. The Bears averaged 13.4 points off of turnovers, 11.4 second-chance points and 14.5 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.