Osburn’s 27 lead Omaha past Southern Utah 90-85

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Tony Osburn scored 27 points as Omaha beat Southern Utah 90-85 on Saturday. Osburn shot 9…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Tony Osburn scored 27 points as Omaha beat Southern Utah 90-85 on Saturday.

Osburn shot 9 for 16 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Mavericks (1-3). Grant Stubblefield scored 15 points and added five rebounds, six assists, and six steals. Julian Margrave shot 4 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Elijah Duval finished with 20 points and five assists for the Thunderbirds (1-3). Zach Bell added 20 points and two steals for Southern Utah. Jaiden Feroah finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.