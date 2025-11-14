Osburn leads Omaha against Southern Utah after 24-point outing

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-2) at Omaha Mavericks (0-3) Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Omaha hosts Southern Utah…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-2) at Omaha Mavericks (0-3)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha hosts Southern Utah after Tony Osburn scored 24 points in Omaha’s 97-74 loss to the Colorado State Rams.

Omaha finished 22-13 overall a season ago while going 11-2 at home. The Mavericks averaged 77.3 points per game while shooting 45.9% from the field and 35.6% from 3-point distance last season.

Southern Utah went 12-19 overall last season while going 3-11 on the road. The Thunderbirds averaged 69.8 points per game while shooting 42.5% from the field and 31.3% from behind the arc last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.