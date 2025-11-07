Orme leads Belmont against Tennessee State after 21-point showing

Tennessee State Tigers (1-0) at Belmont Bruins (1-0) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Belmont hosts Tennessee State…

Tennessee State Tigers (1-0) at Belmont Bruins (1-0)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont hosts Tennessee State after Sam Orme scored 21 points in Belmont’s 79-63 victory over the Air Force Falcons.

Belmont went 22-11 overall a season ago while going 11-5 at home. The Bruins averaged 14.0 points off of turnovers, 11.1 second-chance points and 23.9 bench points last season.

Tennessee State finished 13-9 in OVC action and 4-10 on the road last season. The Tigers averaged 78.1 points per game last season, 36.7 in the paint, 15.8 off of turnovers and 9.4 on fast breaks.

___

