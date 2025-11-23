Oregon takes on No. 22 Auburn in Las Vegas, Nevada

Auburn Tigers (4-1) vs. Oregon Ducks (4-0) Las Vegas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -4.5; over/under is…

Auburn Tigers (4-1) vs. Oregon Ducks (4-0)

Las Vegas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -4.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon will square off against No. 22 Auburn at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Oregon went 25-10 overall with a 12-1 record in non-conference games in the 2024-25 season. The Ducks averaged 76.5 points per game last season, 14.7 on free throws and 23.1 from beyond the arc.

The Tigers have a 4-1 record in non-conference play. Auburn has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.