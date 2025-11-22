Oregon State squares off against Iona

Iona Gaels (4-1) vs. Oregon State Beavers (3-2) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Iona and…

Iona Gaels (4-1) vs. Oregon State Beavers (3-2)

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona and Oregon State square off in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands.

The Beavers are 3-2 in non-conference play. Oregon State is ninth in the WCC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 72.4 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

The Gaels have a 4-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Iona leads the MAAC scoring 85.2 points per game while shooting 49.2%.

Oregon State averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Iona gives up. Iona scores 12.8 more points per game (85.2) than Oregon State allows to opponents (72.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dez White is shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, while averaging 8.6 points. Josiah Lake is shooting 58.8% and averaging 13.6 points.

CJ Anthony is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Gaels. Kosy Akametu is averaging 14.0 points and 6.8 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

