Oregon State plays Illinois after Bolden’s 23-point performance

Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0) at Oregon State Beavers (2-0) Corvallis, Oregon; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State hosts…

Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0) at Oregon State Beavers (2-0)

Corvallis, Oregon; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State hosts Illinois after Tiara Bolden scored 23 points in Oregon State’s 60-49 win against the Air Force Falcons.

Oregon State finished 8-4 at home last season while going 19-16 overall. The Beavers averaged 62.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 61.5 last season.

Illinois finished 6-5 on the road and 22-10 overall a season ago. The Fighting Illini averaged 14.7 points off of turnovers, 10.6 second-chance points and 7.2 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.