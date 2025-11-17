Oregon State hosts Utah State following Bolden’s 25-point showing

Utah State Aggies (2-1) at Oregon State Beavers (3-0) Corvallis, Oregon; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State hosts…

Utah State Aggies (2-1) at Oregon State Beavers (3-0)

Corvallis, Oregon; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State hosts Utah State after Tiara Bolden scored 25 points in Oregon State’s 64-59 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Oregon State went 8-4 at home a season ago while going 19-16 overall. The Beavers averaged 62.4 points per game while shooting 40.9% from the field and 28.3% from 3-point range last season.

Utah State went 4-27 overall a season ago while going 1-14 on the road. The Aggies averaged 65.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 78.0 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

