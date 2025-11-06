Oregon State hosts UIC after Henderson’s 23-point game

UIC Flames (1-0) at Oregon State Beavers (1-0) Corvallis, Oregon; Friday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UIC visits Oregon State…

UIC Flames (1-0) at Oregon State Beavers (1-0)

Corvallis, Oregon; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC visits Oregon State after Ahmad Henderson II scored 23 points in UIC’s 91-71 victory over the Detroit Mercy Titans.

Oregon State finished 20-13 overall with a 15-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Beavers averaged 6.5 steals, 3.0 blocks and 10.3 turnovers per game last season.

UIC finished 8-11 in MVC action and 7-6 on the road a season ago. The Flames averaged 76.5 points per game last season, 14.2 on free throws and 24.6 from beyond the arc.

