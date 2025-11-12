Oregon State hosts North Texas after Stevenson’s 23-point showing

North Texas Mean Green (3-0) at Oregon State Beavers (2-0) Corvallis, Oregon; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beavers…

North Texas Mean Green (3-0) at Oregon State Beavers (2-0)

Corvallis, Oregon; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beavers -2.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas faces Oregon State after Je’Shawn Stevenson scored 23 points in North Texas’ 64-62 victory over the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

Oregon State finished 20-13 overall with a 15-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Beavers averaged 76.2 points per game last season, 32.2 in the paint, 13.3 off of turnovers and 9.4 on fast breaks.

North Texas finished 27-9 overall with an 8-5 record on the road last season. The Mean Green allowed opponents to score 60.1 points per game and shot 41.3% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

