Oregon State hosts Jones-Brown and Long Beach State

Long Beach State Beach (0-5) at Oregon State Beavers (4-1)

Corvallis, Oregon; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State visits Oregon State after JaQuoia Jones-Brown scored 20 points in Long Beach State’s 68-55 loss to the San Francisco Dons.

The Beavers have gone 4-1 in home games. Oregon State is third in the WCC in rebounding with 37.2 rebounds. Nene Sow leads the Beavers with 7.4 boards.

The Beach are 0-2 in road games. Long Beach State is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Oregon State makes 47.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than Long Beach State has allowed to its opponents (41.7%). Long Beach State averages 4.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Oregon State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tiara Bolden is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, while averaging 18.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.6 steals. Lara Alonso-Basurto is shooting 50.0% and averaging 9.6 points.

Brynna Pukis averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Beach, scoring 5.4 points while shooting 24.0% from beyond the arc. Jones-Brown is averaging 18.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals.

