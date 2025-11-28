Oregon State hosts Cal Baptist following Muller’s 22-point showing

Cal Baptist Lancers (6-0) at Oregon State Beavers (3-4) Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist visits…

Cal Baptist Lancers (6-0) at Oregon State Beavers (3-4)

Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist visits Oregon State after Jordan Muller scored 22 points in Cal Baptist’s 76-61 win over the San Diego Toreros.

The Beavers have gone 3-0 at home. Oregon State allows 75.1 points and has been outscored by 3.4 points per game.

The Lancers are 1-0 on the road. Cal Baptist scores 75.5 points and has outscored opponents by 13.5 points per game.

Oregon State makes 42.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Cal Baptist has allowed to its opponents (40.2%). Cal Baptist has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points greater than the 41.8% shooting opponents of Oregon State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josiah Lake is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Beavers. Dez White is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Dominique Daniels Jr. is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Lancers. Martel Williams is averaging 15.5 points.

