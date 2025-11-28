Oregon State Beavers play the Virginia Tech Hokies

Virginia Tech Hokies (5-2) vs. Oregon State Beavers (5-2) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oregon…

Virginia Tech Hokies (5-2) vs. Oregon State Beavers (5-2)

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State plays Virginia Tech in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands.

The Beavers are 5-2 in non-conference play. Oregon State averages 68.0 points while outscoring opponents by 9.1 points per game.

The Hokies are 5-2 in non-conference play. Virginia Tech is sixth in the ACC scoring 76.0 points per game and is shooting 40.9%.

Oregon State averages 68.0 points, 12.4 more per game than the 55.6 Virginia Tech gives up. Virginia Tech has shot at a 40.9% clip from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points higher than the 35.3% shooting opponents of Oregon State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tiara Bolden is shooting 46.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, while averaging 16.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals. Jenna Villa is shooting 36.7% and averaging 10.3 points.

Carleigh Wenzel is shooting 30.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hokies, while averaging 16.3 points, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals. Carys Baker is averaging 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

