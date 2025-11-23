Oregon State Beavers play the UMass Minutemen

UMass Minutemen (3-3) vs. Oregon State Beavers (3-3) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Monday, 12:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State…

UMass Minutemen (3-3) vs. Oregon State Beavers (3-3)

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Monday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State faces UMass at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands.

The Beavers have a 3-3 record in non-conference play. Oregon State is seventh in the WCC with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Johan Munch averaging 1.5.

The Minutemen are 3-3 in non-conference play. UMass has a 1-1 record against teams over .500.

Oregon State averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.3 per game UMass gives up. UMass has shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of Oregon State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josiah Lake is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Beavers. Isaiah Sy is averaging 11.2 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 33.3%.

Marcus Banks is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Minutemen, while averaging 15.8 points. Leonardo Bettiol is averaging 18.2 points and 8.8 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.