Oregon State Beavers face the UMass Minutemen

UMass Minutemen (3-3) vs. Oregon State Beavers (3-3)

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Monday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beavers -2.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State takes on UMass at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands.

The Beavers are 3-3 in non-conference play. Oregon State gives up 75.5 points and has been outscored by 2.7 points per game.

The Minutemen have a 3-3 record in non-conference play. UMass is eighth in the MAC scoring 78.8 points per game and is shooting 46.0%.

Oregon State averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.3 per game UMass gives up. UMass averages 78.8 points per game, 3.3 more than the 75.5 Oregon State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josiah Lake is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Beavers. Isaiah Sy is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Leonardo Bettiol is shooting 59.7% and averaging 18.2 points for the Minutemen. Marcus Banks is averaging 15.8 points.

