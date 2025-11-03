Oregon starts season at home against West Georgia

West Georgia Wolves at Oregon Ducks Eugene, Oregon; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oregon hosts West Georgia for the…

West Georgia Wolves at Oregon Ducks

Eugene, Oregon; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon hosts West Georgia for the season opener.

Oregon went 15-3 at home last season while going 20-12 overall. The Ducks averaged 8.8 steals, 2.4 blocks and 12.9 turnovers per game last season.

West Georgia went 13-17 overall with a 5-11 record on the road last season. The Wolves shot 41.0% from the field and 29.0% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

