Oregon plays Rice in non-conference matchup

Rice Owls (1-0) at Oregon Ducks (1-0)
Eugene, Oregon; Friday, 10 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Oregon takes on Rice in a non-conference matchup.
Oregon finished 12-4 at home a season ago while going 25-10 overall. The Ducks averaged 76.5 points per game last season, 14.7 on free throws and 23.1 from 3-point range.
Rice finished 4-15 in AAC play and 4-8 on the road a season ago. The Owls shot 42.1% from the field and 33.0% from 3-point range last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.