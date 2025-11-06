Oregon plays Rice in non-conference matchup

Rice Owls (1-0) at Oregon Ducks (1-0) Eugene, Oregon; Friday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oregon takes on Rice in…

Rice Owls (1-0) at Oregon Ducks (1-0)

Eugene, Oregon; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon takes on Rice in a non-conference matchup.

Oregon finished 12-4 at home a season ago while going 25-10 overall. The Ducks averaged 76.5 points per game last season, 14.7 on free throws and 23.1 from 3-point range.

Rice finished 4-15 in AAC play and 4-8 on the road a season ago. The Owls shot 42.1% from the field and 33.0% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

