Oregon opens season at home against Hawaii

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Oregon Ducks Eugene, Oregon; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oregon starts the season at home…

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Oregon Ducks

Eugene, Oregon; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon starts the season at home against Hawaii.

Oregon went 12-4 at home last season while going 25-10 overall. The Ducks averaged 15.6 points off of turnovers, 9.9 second-chance points and 21.9 bench points last season.

Hawaii went 7-13 in Big West action and 2-9 on the road a season ago. The Rainbow Warriors allowed opponents to score 71.2 points per game and shot 43.6% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.