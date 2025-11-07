Oregon hosts Montana after Waddington’s 20-point showing

Montana Lady Griz (1-0) at Oregon Ducks (1-0) Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Montana visits Oregon after…

Montana Lady Griz (1-0) at Oregon Ducks (1-0)

Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana visits Oregon after Avery Waddington scored 20 points in Montana’s 81-44 win against the Seattle Pacific Falcons.

Oregon finished 15-3 at home a season ago while going 20-12 overall. The Ducks averaged 68.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 63.1 last season.

Montana went 10-11 in Big Sky play and 3-10 on the road a season ago. The Lady Griz gave up 68.7 points per game while committing 15.2 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.