Old Dominion Monarchs (5-2) vs. Oregon Ducks (7-0)

Frisco, Texas; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon faces Old Dominion in Frisco, Texas.

The Ducks are 7-0 in non-conference play. Oregon has a 7-0 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Monarchs are 5-2 in non-conference play. Old Dominion is second in the Sun Belt with 42.4 rebounds per game led by Simone Cunningham averaging 7.3.

Oregon makes 50.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 20.6 percentage points higher than Old Dominion has allowed to its opponents (30.0%). Old Dominion scores 16.3 more points per game (69.6) than Oregon allows (53.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Mia Jacobs is shooting 47.8% and averaging 15.0 points for the Ducks. Sofia Bell is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Simaru Fields is averaging 11.6 points and 2.6 steals for the Monarchs. Cunningham is averaging 11.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.