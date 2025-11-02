Oregon Ducks tip off season at home against the West Georgia Wolves

West Georgia Wolves at Oregon Ducks Eugene, Oregon; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oregon hosts West Georgia for the…

West Georgia Wolves at Oregon Ducks

Eugene, Oregon; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon hosts West Georgia for the season opener.

Oregon went 20-12 overall a season ago while going 15-3 at home. The Ducks averaged 8.8 steals, 2.4 blocks and 12.9 turnovers per game last season.

West Georgia finished 13-17 overall a season ago while going 5-11 on the road. The Wolves gave up 68.7 points per game while committing 17.0 fouls last season.

___

