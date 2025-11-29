Oregon Ducks face the Auburn Tigers, look for 9th straight win

Oregon Ducks (8-0) at Auburn Tigers (8-0) Auburn, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oregon will try to continue…

Oregon Ducks (8-0) at Auburn Tigers (8-0)

Auburn, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon will try to continue its eight-game win streak with a victory against Auburn.

The Tigers have gone 5-0 in home games. Auburn is 7-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.5 turnovers per game.

The Ducks are 1-0 on the road. Oregon is 8-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Auburn’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Oregon gives up. Oregon averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Auburn allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Petticord averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Harissoum Coulibaly is shooting 55.6% and averaging 11.0 points.

Mia Jacobs is shooting 46.7% and averaging 14.1 points for the Ducks. Katie Fiso is averaging 13.6 points.

