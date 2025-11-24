Oregon Ducks and the Saint Mary’s Gaels meet in Frisco, Texas

Saint Mary’s Gaels (5-1) vs. Oregon Ducks (6-0) Frisco, Texas; Tuesday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) and…

Saint Mary’s Gaels (5-1) vs. Oregon Ducks (6-0)

Frisco, Texas; Tuesday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) and Oregon play at Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas.

The Ducks have a 6-0 record against non-conference oppponents. Oregon scores 85.0 points while outscoring opponents by 31.7 points per game.

The Gaels have a 5-1 record in non-conference games. Saint Mary’s (CA) is 5-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.0 turnovers per game.

Oregon scores 85.0 points, 35.8 more per game than the 49.2 Saint Mary’s (CA) gives up. Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 8.2 more points per game (61.5) than Oregon gives up (53.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Mia Jacobs averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Ducks, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Katie Fiso is shooting 60.9% and averaging 14.5 points.

Edie Clarke is scoring 9.0 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Gaels. Addison Wedin is averaging 8.8 points and 2.0 rebounds.

