Oregon and Rice to meet in cross-conference game

Rice Owls (1-0) at Oregon Ducks (1-0)

Eugene, Oregon; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -14.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon faces Rice in out-of-conference play.

Oregon finished 25-10 overall a season ago while going 12-4 at home. The Ducks averaged 76.5 points per game last season, 31.9 in the paint, 15.6 off of turnovers and 11.9 on fast breaks.

Rice finished 13-19 overall a season ago while going 4-8 on the road. The Owls averaged 4.7 steals, 3.1 blocks and 11.3 turnovers per game last season.

