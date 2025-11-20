Oral Roberts visits Oklahoma after Pack’s 27-point performance

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (2-3) at Oklahoma Sooners (2-2) Norman, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners -24.5;…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (2-3) at Oklahoma Sooners (2-2)

Norman, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners -24.5; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma takes on Oral Roberts after Nijel Pack scored 27 points in Oklahoma’s 105-99 loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Oklahoma finished 12-5 at home a season ago while going 20-14 overall. The Sooners gave up 74.6 points per game while committing 18.7 fouls last season.

The Golden Eagles are 0-1 in road games. Oral Roberts ranks second in the Summit League with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Yuto Yamanouchi-Williams averaging 2.0.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

