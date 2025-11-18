Oral Roberts visits Nebraska following Baldwin’s 21-point game

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (2-3) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-0) Lincoln, Nebraska; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts plays…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (2-3) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-0)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts plays Nebraska after Gentry Baldwin scored 21 points in Oral Roberts’ 78-69 loss to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

Nebraska finished 21-12 overall with a 13-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Cornhuskers averaged 6.8 steals, 3.2 blocks and 14.1 turnovers per game last season.

The Golden Eagles are 0-2 on the road. Oral Roberts is eighth in the Summit allowing 76.2 points while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

