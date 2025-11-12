Oral Roberts takes on Tulsa in non-conference action

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-0) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (1-1) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-0) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (1-1)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Hurricane -8.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts hosts Tulsa in out-of-conference play.

Oral Roberts finished 7-23 overall with a 7-7 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Golden Eagles allowed opponents to score 78.5 points per game and shoot 46.7% from the field last season.

Tulsa finished 13-20 overall last season while going 3-8 on the road. The Golden Hurricane gave up 73.6 points per game while committing 15.6 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.