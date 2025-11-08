Oral Roberts takes on No. 22 Oklahoma State following Oglesby’s 23-point outing

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (2-0) at Oklahoma State Cowgirls (2-0) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (2-0) at Oklahoma State Cowgirls (2-0)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts visits No. 22 Oklahoma State after Jalei Oglesby scored 23 points in Oral Roberts’ 92-50 win against the Haskell Fighting Indians.

Oklahoma State went 17-1 at home a season ago while going 25-7 overall. The Cowgirls averaged 76.4 points per game while shooting 44.8% from the field and 33.9% from deep last season.

Oral Roberts went 24-9 overall with an 8-7 record on the road last season. The Golden Eagles averaged 10.0 steals, 2.2 blocks and 12.5 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

