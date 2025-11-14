Oral Roberts hosts Belmont following Dow’s 22-point game

Belmont Bruins (2-0) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (1-2) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts takes…

Belmont Bruins (2-0) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (1-2)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts takes on Belmont after Connor Dow scored 22 points in Oral Roberts’ 88-87 loss to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

Oral Roberts went 7-23 overall last season while going 7-7 at home. The Golden Eagles averaged 73.3 points per game while shooting 43.6% from the field and 36.2% from 3-point distance last season.

Belmont finished 12-8 in MVC play and 9-4 on the road last season. The Bruins averaged 79.3 points per game while shooting 46.5% from the field and 38.3% from deep last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.