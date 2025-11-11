Oral Roberts Golden Eagles welcome the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Wednesday

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-0) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (1-1) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-0) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (1-1)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts hosts Tulsa.

Oral Roberts went 7-23 overall a season ago while going 7-7 at home. The Golden Eagles averaged 73.3 points per game last season, 14.8 on free throws and 27.9 from deep.

Tulsa went 3-8 on the road and 13-20 overall last season. The Golden Hurricane shot 43.4% from the field and 32.2% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.