Onugha leads Florida Atlantic against Kennesaw State after 24-point game

Florida Atlantic Owls (1-0) at Kennesaw State Owls (1-0)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic visits Kennesaw State after Vivian Onugha scored 24 points in Florida Atlantic’s 89-46 win against the Florida Memorial Lions.

Kennesaw State finished 13-18 overall with an 8-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Kennesaw State Owls averaged 62.2 points per game while shooting 39.1% from the field and 26.0% from behind the arc last season.

Florida Atlantic finished 2-12 on the road and 11-21 overall last season. The Florida Atlantic Owls averaged 60.2 points per game last season, 9.0 on free throws and 19.8 from beyond the arc.

