O’Neal leads Florida against Samford after 20-point outing

Samford Bulldogs (1-1) at Florida Gators (3-0)

Gainesville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida hosts Samford after Me’Arah O’Neal scored 20 points in Florida’s 100-55 win against the Jacksonville Dolphins.

Florida went 19-18 overall with a 12-7 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Gators shot 45.0% from the field and 32.1% from 3-point range last season.

Samford went 7-8 in SoCon games and 4-11 on the road last season. The Bulldogs allowed opponents to score 70.9 points per game and shot 42.3% from the field last season.

