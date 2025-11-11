Omaha visits Utah Tech following Olsen’s 25-point outing

Omaha Mavericks (1-1) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (1-0) Saint George, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Omaha takes on…

Omaha Mavericks (1-1) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (1-0)

Saint George, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha takes on Utah Tech after Cora Olsen scored 25 points in Omaha’s 88-47 win over the Saint Mary (NE) Flames.

Utah Tech went 4-11 at home last season while going 6-25 overall. The Trailblazers shot 36.0% from the field and 31.1% from 3-point range last season.

Omaha finished 14-17 overall a season ago while going 5-10 on the road. The Mavericks averaged 67.7 points per game while shooting 41.7% from the field and 31.1% from 3-point distance last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.