Omaha visits Utah State on 3-game road slide

Omaha Mavericks (1-3) at Utah State Aggies (1-1)

Logan, Utah; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha visits Utah State looking to end its three-game road skid.

Utah State finished 3-10 at home last season while going 4-27 overall. The Aggies averaged 15.2 points off of turnovers, 9.7 second-chance points and 0.9 bench points last season.

Omaha went 5-10 on the road and 14-17 overall last season. The Mavericks averaged 15.0 points off of turnovers, 8.6 second-chance points and 2.1 bench points last season.

