Omaha visits Stephenson and Florida International

Omaha Mavericks (2-5) at Florida International Panthers (2-3) Miami; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida International hosts Omaha after…

Omaha Mavericks (2-5) at Florida International Panthers (2-3)

Miami; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International hosts Omaha after Corey Stephenson scored 25 points in Florida International’s 80-72 loss to the James Madison Dukes.

The Panthers have gone 2-1 at home. Florida International ranks fourth in college basketball with 15.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Stephenson averaging 5.2 offensive boards.

The Mavericks have gone 0-3 away from home. Omaha ranks ninth in the Summit League giving up 86.7 points while holding opponents to 48.7% shooting.

Florida International is shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points lower than the 48.7% Omaha allows to opponents. Omaha has shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points greater than the 42.1% shooting opponents of Florida International have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephenson is scoring 18.6 points per game with 8.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Panthers. Julian Mackey is averaging 14.2 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 42.6%.

Lance Waddles is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Mavericks. Tony Osburn is averaging 16.1 points and 2.0 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.