Omaha visits Colorado State after Waddles’ 21-point game

Omaha Mavericks (0-2) at Colorado State Rams (1-0)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha faces Colorado State after Lance Waddles scored 21 points in Omaha’s 73-71 loss to the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

Colorado State finished 26-10 overall with a 14-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Rams averaged 13.4 points off of turnovers, 8.9 second-chance points and 19.7 bench points last season.

Omaha finished 22-13 overall with a 7-9 record on the road last season. The Mavericks allowed opponents to score 75.3 points per game and shot 44.8% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

