Omaha earns 84-62 win over NAIA-member Mid-America Christian

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Lance Waddles had 21 points in Omaha’s 84-62 victory over Mid-America Christian on Saturday.

Waddles also contributed five rebounds for the Mavericks (3-6). Kamryn Thomas scored 16 points and added six rebounds. Christian Richardson finished 5 of 7 from the floor to finish with 12 points.

The Evangels were led in scoring by Zander Baker, who finished with 18 points and two steals. James Locke added 12 points for Mid-America Christian. Corey Skillman had 11 points.

Mid-America Christian is an NAIA member.

