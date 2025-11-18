Olson, Swords each score 15 in No. 6 Michigan’s 120-50 rout of Binghamton

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Olivia Olson and Syla Swords each scored 15 points and No. 6 Michigan beat Binghamton…

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Olivia Olson and Syla Swords each scored 15 points and No. 6 Michigan beat Binghamton 120-50 on Tuesday night.

McKenzie Mathurin had 14 points, Te’Yala Delfosse scored 13, and Ashley Solfilkanich and Macy Brown each added 12 for the Wolverines (4-0).

Bella Pucci scored 14 points and Ashley Redd added seven for Binghamton (2-2).

The 120 points marked the most scored by Michigan against an NCAA Division I team in school history. It is the second time this season that the Wolverines have scored at least 100 points.

It was also the most scored against the Bearcats in team history, surpassing the 103 tallied by Notre Dame in 2018. The 70-point loss is the second-worst in Binghamton history, behind only a 77-point setback to Oneota in the 1973-74 season.

Michigan, which scored the first nine points of the game, dominated from start to finish. The Wolverines led by 23 after the first quarter, 45 at halftime and 62 after three quarters. Michigan’s largest lead was 73 points late in the game.

The Wolverines, who came into the game ranked second nationally in turnovers forced per game (35.5), forced 30 by the Bearcats which led to 45 points.

Michigan shot 66.2% from the field — the second-best field-goal shooting percentage in school history, behind the 66.7% against Illinois in 2001. Binghamton only made 34.0% of its shots.

The Wolverines outrebounded the Bearcats 43-20 and also totaled 29 assists to the Bearcats’ nine.

