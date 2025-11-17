Olson leads No. 14 Michigan against Binghamton after 20-point showing

Binghamton Bearcats (2-1) at Michigan Wolverines (3-0) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Michigan takes…

Binghamton Bearcats (2-1) at Michigan Wolverines (3-0)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Michigan takes on Binghamton after Olivia Olson scored 20 points in Michigan’s 93-54 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Michigan went 12-3 at home a season ago while going 23-11 overall. The Wolverines averaged 77.5 points per game while shooting 45.1% from the field and 35.9% from deep last season.

Binghamton finished 7-10 in America East action and 5-10 on the road a season ago. The Bearcats averaged 59.8 points per game last season, 10.6 from the free-throw line and 17.1 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

