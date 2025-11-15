Live Radio
Olsen’s 25 lead South Alabama past Coppin State 72-62

The Associated Press

November 15, 2025, 1:27 PM

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Adam Olsen scored 25 points as South Alabama beat Coppin State 72-62 on Saturday.

Olsen added four steals for the Jaguars (5-0). Stephen Williams scored 14 points and added seven rebounds and three blocks. Chaze Harris shot 4 of 10 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding six assists.

Demariontay Hall finished with 15 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks for the Eagles (0-6). Hussain Williams added 12 points. The Eagles extended their losing streak to six straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

