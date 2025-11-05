Olsen leads South Alabama against Alcorn State after 23-point showing

Alcorn State Braves (0-1) at South Alabama Jaguars (1-0) Mobile, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama plays…

Alcorn State Braves (0-1) at South Alabama Jaguars (1-0)

Mobile, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama plays Alcorn State after Adam Olsen scored 23 points in South Alabama’s 76-74 victory over the Toledo Rockets.

South Alabama finished 13-4 at home a season ago while going 21-11 overall. The Jaguars allowed opponents to score 64.6 points per game and shoot 38.5% from the field last season.

Alcorn State finished 11-21 overall last season while going 5-17 on the road. The Braves averaged 65.0 points per game last season, 12.6 on free throws and 15.9 from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.