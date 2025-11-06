Olivia Miles makes her TCU debut and the No. 17 Horned Frogs beat North Carolina A&T 82-43

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Marta Suarez scored 19 points, Olivia Miles had 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Marta Suarez scored 19 points, Olivia Miles had 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists in her TCU debut, and the No. 17 Horned Frogs began their season with an 82-43 victory over North Carolina A&T on Thursday.

TCU, the defending Big 12 champion, won its 25th consecutive home game — the third-longest streak in the nation, trailing only Florida Gulf Coast (37 games) and No. 9 NC State (35) entering Thursday.

Suarez started in every game across two seasons at Cal from 2023-25, averaging 12.9 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. Miles, a three-time All-American point guard, entered the season as the active Division I leader in career assists per game (6.5), career assists (654) and triple doubles (six) across a four-year run at Notre Dame from 2021-25.

Donovyn Hunter added 17 points, Clara Silva had 13 and Taylor Bigby scored 10 off the bench for TCU, which has won 13 straight season openers. The Horned Frogs are 16-0 in November home games under Mark Campbell.

Chaniya Clark scored eight points for NC A&T (0-2), which fell 78-40 to Texas Tech on Monday in its season opener. The Aggies won the Coastal Athletic Association regular-season championship last season, finishing with a 22-12 overall record.

The Horned Frogs defeated the Aggies 106-84 on Dec. 30, 2006, in the only other meeting between the programs.

