Olivia Miles leads TCU to 1st non-conference Top 25 road win in 14 years

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Olivia Miles was familiar with big games against N.C. State, but the TCU guard never experienced the feelings that came from Sunday’s game.

The transfer from Notre Dame played a key role in the No. 17 Horned Frogs’ 69-59 win over No. 10 N.C. State.

“In terms of the environment, I knew what I was going (to see),” Miles said.

The Horned Frogs beat a ranked non-conference opponent on the road for the first time since January 2011 and secured just the program’s second road conquest of a Top 10 team.

“It takes moments like these and games like these for your team to grow,” said TCU coach Mark Campbell, whose team has four new starters.

Cal transfer Marta Suarez, who was instrumental in an upset of N.C. State last season, racked up 26 points and Miles had 15 points and 14 rebounds.

Suarez and Miles came from Atlantic Coast Conference programs.

“Their system, I’ve been playing them for 4½ years so I know (N.C. State coach) Wes Moore’s system,” Miles said. “I know what he likes to run. I know how he likes to exploit defenses, so, yeah, it helped.”

Miles poured in 22 points last February for then-No. 1 Notre Dame in a 104-95 double-overtime loss in Raleigh.

“Definitely a better taste in my mouth now,” Miles said.

Campbell said he had no idea Miles had never won in Reynolds Coliseum.

“It shows how hard it is,” he said, “and how special this team is going to be.”

Even with a season-low point total, Miles has scored 1,500 career points.

The Wolfpack didn’t have an answer for Suarez, who was 10-for-18 from the field, making four 3-point baskets.

“She killed us last year when she was at Cal and she got us again.” N.C. State coach Wes Moore said.

N.C. State’s 24-game homecourt winning streak ended.

The Horned Frogs, who also knocked off visiting N.C. State last November, used only seven players.

“It’s so early on in the season and everybody is trying to figure out their team,” Campbell said.

